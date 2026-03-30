Bellarmine Prep (Wash.) football program is looking to turn around their fortunes and have hired someone who’s very familiar with winning.

According to a report by VarsityWA’s Todd Milles, the Lions have tabbed former USC Trojans’ standout Hershel Dennis as the program’s next head football coach. Before landing the Bellarmine Prep gig, Dennis turned the Life Christian Academy (WA) into a WIAA Class 1A powerhouse.

Dennis, who left as the all-time NCAA wins king (70 victories), had a long collegiate career with the Trojans, marred by injuries that derailed what looked to be a promising future.

From 2002-2007, Dennis rushed for a total of 1,057 yards, with his best campaign coming in the 2003 season. In his sophomore year at USC under head coach Pete Carroll, Dennis rushed for 661 yards and scored four touchdowns.

Dennis one week ago announced that he was stepping down as the Life Christian Academy head coach via social media, ahead of accepting the Bellarmine Prep position.

“So appreciative for the experience and the journey. I am forever grateful for the LCA community. Thank you to the JHelseth’s and head of school Mr.Johnson for the love, support, and guidance. We built a solid foundation for the future of LCA football,” Dennis said in his post via Instagram.

Bellarmine Prep finished with a 4-4 record and ranked No. 84 in the state last season, according to the final Washington 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Bellarmine Prep

Bellarmine Preparatory School, located in Tacoma, Washington, is a private Jesuit high school committed to academic excellence and spiritual growth. Rooted in Ignatian values, Bellarmine fosters leadership, service, and critical thinking. Students benefit from a rigorous college-preparatory curriculum, a strong sense of community, and a wide range of extracurricular and athletic opportunities that support holistic development.

For Washington high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Evergreen State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Washington.