Inside Maleek Lee's USC visit: Where things stand with top Florida DL

Sarasota (Fla.) Booker four-star defensive lineman Maleek Lee was one of the top prospects at USC over the weekend.

Lincoln Riley and the Trojans covet the Sunshine State standout and Lee feels great about the Big Ten program following his experience.

“It’s definitely up there,” Lee said of USC’s position moving forward.

“My visit to USC Trojans was great. The energy, culture and the way they develop players really stood out to me. I’m excited about the opportunity to compete at a high level and be part of what Coach Lincoln Riley is building.

“Definitely a place that fires me up.”

For more on what was a big recruiting weekend at USC click here.

Lee ranks as the Rivals Industry’s No. 32 defensive lineman. Other offers include Florida, Ohio State, Nebraska, Missouri, Louisville, Michigan State, Pitt and Syracuse.