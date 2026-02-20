Jazzy Davidson injury update: USC star carried toward locker room after leaving game vs. Wisconsin

USC star freshman Jazzy Davidson was carried back toward the locker room after leaving Thursday’s game against Wisconsin in the fourth quarter. She received attention from the training staff on the bench before being taken back for further evaluation.

Davidson drove to the lane with 2:42 to go in the game when she reached for her left calf. She was carried to the bench, where she was in visible pain while the staff attended to her. She also was seen drinking fluids.

But after a couple minutes, Davidson was carried to the USC locker room. She did not return to the bench as the Trojans eventually closed out Wisconsin, 66-59.

At the time of her departure, Davidson had 24 points to go with five rebounds and six assists. She led the charge as USC secured its 17th win of the year and ninth in Big Ten play.

Davidson is in the midst of a huge freshman season with USC after arriving as a highly rated recruit. She entered Thursday leading the Trojans in four categories with 17.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 blocks per game. She was also tied with Kennedy Smith for the most steals on average with 1.9.

“You talk about overdelivering, to be a freshman and carry the load for us,” said USC coach Lindsey Gottlieb, via the Los Angeles Times’ Ryan Kartje. “She’s just capable of doing almost anything on a basketball court. She’s unique. I know there are several good freshmen in the country. We know how good she is. We see it every day, and we think there’s no one better.”

Jazzy Davidson arrived at USC this year as a five-star prospect out of Clackamas (OR). She was the No. 2 overall player from the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. Throughout this season, Davidson has won six Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards, including this week. It marked her third straight week bringing home the honor.

Heading into Thursday’s matchup with Wisconsin, USC came in as a No. 8 seed in ESPN analyst Charlie Creme’s latest Bracketology. With the victory, the Trojans are now 17-9 overall and 9-6 in Big Ten play entering the final three games. Two more road games are also on tap, starting with a trip to Columbus to take on Ohio State.