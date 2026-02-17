Joel Klatt labels USC as his biggest 'stock up' team in college football entering 2026

USC was stellar last season, posting a 9-3 record in the regular season. For the most part, the Trojans beat the teams they were supposed to. However, they rarely upset anybody either.

Now, entering his fifth season at the helm of the program, USC head coach Lincoln Riley is under pressure to succeed. Evidently, FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt believes the Trojans can thrive in the 2026 campaign.

“They could be a dominant run team,” Klatt said. “When Lincoln decides to be a run-oriented team, they are very difficult to beat. They were undefeated at home last year, undefeated at home. And, so their ability to run the football will allow them to develop wide receivers and at least replace—maybe not completely, but in some in some aspect—Makai Lemon on the outside.

“Listen, I just trust Lincoln Riley and his offense for the wealth of experience that he’s had every single year, being able to throw the football. They’re going to have somebody to throw the football to on the outside. There are talented guys there. Plus, they had the No. 1 recruiting class. … This is Lincoln’s most talented roster and, again, it’s good where he needs it to be good.”

USC is returning numerous key players from its roster last season. Most notably, the Trojans will be led by returning quarterback Jayden Maiava, who started all 13 of USC’s games last season.

Maiava completed 65.8% of his pass attempts for 3,711 yards and 24 touchdowns, compared to 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 156 yards and six scores.

Of course, every quarterback needs a strong offensive line to protect him, and Maiva will have just that next season. USC is returning all five of its starting offensive lineman. The unit only allowed 1.15 sacks per game last season, the 14th least in the country.

On the other side of the ball, USC lost defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, who accepted an offer to serve in the same role at Penn State. USC hired Gary Patterson to replace Lynn.

Patterson was TCU‘s defensive coordinator from 2000-21 and has a strong reputation in the college football community. While USC will have showdowns against Oregon, Ohio State and Indiana next season, Klatt expects the Trojans to handle the adversity well.