JuJu Watkins‘ new shoe is here. Collaborating with LeBron James as the first athlete to co-create the design of a basketball shoe within the LeBron NXXT Gen platform, the ‘Silver Lining’ LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu were unveiled on Wednesday by Nike.

While Watkins won’t be playing this season while she nurses a torn ACL suffered during last season’s NCAA Tournament, she made sure to hook her USC teammates up with pairs before Thursday’s game vs. Illinois.

According to a release by Nike, the shoe reflects Watkins’ continued rise to the top of the game and LeBron James’ longstanding commitment to giving back to the next generation by providing the tools to athletes on their path to greatness. The design detailed Watkins’ elevated and unique style on the court, while also honoring her hometown of Watts, Los Angeles.

USC posted a close-up photo of the sneakers on social media. “Had to break in the new kicks immediately,” they wrote.

Watkins’ personal touches on the sneaker include a “premium jewel swoosh” including a quilted flower patter on the interior collar and tongue. “By JuJu” is embroidered on the back on the tongue.

“Working with LeBron to co-create a first is wild,” Watkins said, via the release. “It’s built for my game, my story. Shaping something to share with the next generation of hoopers means everything.”

Before her injury, Watkins was taking the NCAA by storm and is looked at as one of the very best college basketball has to offer. On her career so far, she’s averaged 25.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game and all signs point toward her having a long, successful career on and off the court.

“JuJu is a great ambassador of today’s game, and this shoe gives her one more tool to chart her own path on and off the court,” LeBron James said in the release. “Nike footwear has been another way for me to share my story with athletes and fans around the world, so it’s exciting to share the NXXT Gen platform with JuJu for a shoe that will inspire a new generation of hoopers to put in the work and believe in themselves.”

Good news for sneaker heads — colorways won’t stop there. A USC-themed version of the shoe is set to be released down the line as well. For now, the ‘Silver Lining’ LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu colorway will be made available globally later this summer on Nike’s website and select retailers.