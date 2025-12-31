The standard at USC is to compete for national championships. Certainly, that was the expectation when the Trojans hired Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma, but through four seasons, it hasn’t happened yet.

Now, coming out of an Alamo Bowl loss to TCU to wrap up the 2025 season, Riley is optimistic. With new facilities and a well-regarded recruiting class coming in, he believes a window is just opening up for USC.

“I think all those things you just said,” Riley said. “But, honestly, kind of how our locker room was 10 minutes ago. You can just tell. When you’ve been in those programs and been a part of those teams that have done those things, you feel what it’s like, and this place is doing all the things that you need to do to put yourself in a position to go bust that door down and do it. I really believe a window here has opened up.”

In four seasons at USC, Lincoln Riley has a 35-18 record overall and a 24-12 record in conference play. Only one season, his first with the Trojans, saw USC win double-digit games. That includes 8-5, 7-6, and 9-4 records in the last three seasons. In Clay Helton‘s final three seasons with the program, he went 8-5, 5-1 (during the COVID-19 shortened season), and 1-1 before being fired two games into the 2021 season.

Now, there’s been a clear investment in the USC program, both in terms of facilities and NIL. So, Riley believes it is now time for the program to hit its goals.

“That’s taken a lot of effort by a lot of people, a lot of commitment by a lot of people. Four fun but really challenging years to get it open, but it’s open now. And we all feel that — all of us that are fortunate enough to be able to come back here next year,” Riley said. “Because it’s not our right, coaching or playing. Working at USC is not anybody’s right. It’s a privilege and those of us who have the privilege to be able to come back, we know what our job is. It’s to make all the efforts of all those people the last four years worth it. That’s what we’re gonna do.”

Recruiting is a key reason why the proverbial window is expected to open for USC. The Trojans currently have the number one recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. That class includes one five-star recruit and 21 four-star recruits.

While Notre Dame no longer appears on USC’s schedule, Riley and the Trojans are going to need to battle a very difficult schedule in 2026. That includes Indiana, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington, and Penn State, among others, in the Big Ten.