Lincoln Riley reveals biggest regret early in USC tenure

USC saw immediate success with Lincoln Riley as their head coach, winning 11 games in 2022. But since then, the Trojans have struggled to maintain the same level. Riley has led them to just one nine-win season, having records of 7-5 and 6-6 on the resume. Not what anybody in Los Angeles expected when pulling Riley away from Oklahoma.

Now having some time to reflect on things, Riley revealed his biggest regret to CBS Sports. USC went hard in the NCAA transfer portal ahead of the 2023 campaign, looking to get the most out of a roster with Caleb Williams on it. They did not meet expectations and fell flat — both short-term and long-term.

“The biggest thing that probably affected our timeline was that we went all in to try to really push in Year 2,” Riley said. “And we missed some key guys in that portal. If you miss, not only does it affect you that year, then that’s also a group of high school kids that you didn’t take. You aren’t developing.”

As a result, USC took a step back over the next two years. Those previously mentioned poor seasons followed. Life in the Big Ten was not proving to be easy out West.

Riley has since changed his mindset and really begun to dive into high school recruiting. It’s the area of roster building he wishes USC had turned to instead of the portal.

“If I had to do it over, in hindsight, which we know is not reality, I would have dove into the high school (recruiting) more,” Riley said. “You know, I would have shifted more of the focus to the high school stuff in the second year.”

These are not just words coming from Riley either. USC finished with the No. 1 overall class per the Rivals Team Industry Rankings in the 2026 cycle. Another great recruiting year is expected in 2027, as the Trojans currently sit at No. 4. Both of those are top in the Big Ten in their respective classes.

USC did not shy away from the transfer portal by any means. Nine new players join the program from the outside ahead of the 2026 season, seven of whom were at power conference schools a year ago.

Riley is just betting on his coaching staff’s ability to develop from the high school ranks. A mindset he wishes they adopted shortly after arriving at USC.