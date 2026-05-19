Lincoln Riley says he is a better coach now than he ever was at Oklahoma

Expectations at USC have been high since Lincoln Riley took over. When you win 11 games in your first season at the helm and produce the third Heisman Trophy winner of your career, that’s only natural.

But things have not quite materialized since that first year in Los Angeles. Riley, who averaged 11 wins per season at Oklahoma in his five years there, has not hit the 11-win mark again with the Trojans.

It’s been three years of averaging eight wins since that campaign, with quarterback Caleb Williams in 2022. But Riley goes into 2026 riding high. And he made a bold proclamation, too.

“I’m a lot better coach than at any point during the years at Oklahoma,” he said in a piece featured on CBS Sports. “I’ve definitely learned and grown a lot. There are a lot of things I’ve learned now that I wish I had known back then.”

Among other things, Riley thinks he went a little too heavily into the transfer portal after that 2022 season. In hindsight, he wishes he had spent more time cultivating high school talent.

Regardless, expectations for USC will be high once again in 2026. The program is coming off a 9-4 season a year ago, getting close to the College Football Playoff.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava is back, and there are some other key talents returning, too. Running back Waymond Jordan returns, though he is working to return from an ankle injury that sidelined him for the second half of the 2025 campaign.

But the bottom line is that Lincoln Riley believes he’s in a unique position as a coach. He has declared USC’s “window” to compete for a championship open.

And whether the Trojans can deliver will rely as much on Riley evolving as a coach as anything else. Can the man who has produced three Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks conjure up another? Can the Trojans break through the hump with a heavier focus on high school development?

The 2026 season will certainly be an interesting litmus test of sorts for the coach being paid upward of $11.5 million. There’s plenty at stake.