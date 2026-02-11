Lincoln Riley: USC still has ‘something to prove’ entering 2026 season

Lincoln Riley claimed USC still has something to prove going into the 2026 season. The Trojans head coach goes into Year 5 now that we’re in the offseason.

There have been highs and lows since Riley came over after a highly successful stint at Oklahoma. But, even with a 9-4 record in 2025, USC has yet to get 10+ wins since Riley’s first year in 2022.

“I think you always approach this game with something to prove,” Riley told On3’s JD PicKell. “I mean, I think the day that you don’t have something to prove is the day that you ought to hang them up, in my opinion. I mean, that’s what competition is about. You know, you step out there every single week, no matter what you’ve done in the past, or, you know what your record is, or how many championships you won before, like, it’s about that moment, you know, it’s about those 60 minutes in between the white lines, and nothing else matters.

“So I think you’re always out for something to prove, and have to have that edge and that competitive just juice about you and about a program. And so I’m excited about, you know, we were able last year to win games a lot of different ways, different styles of the game. We were in, obviously, all kinds of different weather, you know, kind of weather situations throughout the year. We just, we, we overcame a lot.”

Lincoln Riley knows 2026 could be pivotal year

Riley said there were takeaways from the 2025 season, especially with QB Jayden Maiava’s development. Some fans expecting Big Ten and national titles may not see it right now, but Riley said there’s plenty to build on.

“And we did it better than what we have done in the first few years,” Riley said. “And there was some real progress, even despite the number of injuries having to deal with … You’re not going to win all these games the same way. Every game is going to be a little bit different. And if you want to be an elite team, you want to be a championship team, you have to learn how to do that, and a program has to learn how to do that. And we are showing some pretty exciting signs.”

Riley is 90-28 as a head coach since 2017. With USC, he’s 35-18 with the best season coming in 2022, going 11-3 and making the Pac-12 title game.