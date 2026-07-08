Mark Sanchez trial for incident that resulted in his stabbing delayed for fifth time

The trial date for former USC quarterback Mark Sanchez in a incident that resulted in his stabbing has been pushed back for a fifth time. WIBC reported Wednesday that the trial, which was set to start on July 13, will now begin on Sept. 8.

Sanchez is facing a handful of criminal charges, including felony battery resulting in serious injury, after an incident in October 2025 in a downtown Indianapolis alley. After he was involved in an altercation with 69-year-old truck driver Perry Tole, Sanchez was stabbed repeatedly and hospitalized.

Mark Sanchez faces one to six years in prison if convicted of the crime in court. Tole has sued Sanchez and others following the incident.

The trial was initially set to begin in December but has been delayed multiple times. The most recent date the trial was supposed to begin was July 13.

The former quarterback was reportedly in critical, then stable condition, after he was stabbed in the Indianapolis altercation. Later reports from police said Sanchez was at fault for the incident and the other unidentified party, later announced as Tole, was seemingly acting in self defense. Sanchez was hospitalized but later arrested while in recovery.

Sanchez was in town ahead of the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts. Following the incident and hospitalization, he was replaced by Brady Quinn in the FOX booth on short notice. Drew Brees later took over the role permanently in his own return to broadcasting.

The charging document detailed the altercation between Sanchez and a man originally identified as “P.T.” based on a combination of first-hand accounts and video provided by both parties and surveillance video from the nearby Indianapolis Marriott Downtown hotel. Surveillance video showed the former quarterback appeared to be the aggressor, approaching the alleged victim, a delivery driver who was parked in a loading dock connected to the neighboring Westin Hotel.

Mark Sanchez and the victim appeared to exchange words, with the former NFL star repeatedly pursuing the delivery driver even as he attempted to walk away from the former NFL quarterback. Surveillance video then showed “Mr. Sanchez grabbing and throwing P.T. towards the wall of the Westin” before the two began fighting beside a nearby dumpster, according to the affidavit.

In his statement to police, Tole revealed Sanchez approached him and told the delivery driver he couldn’t park in the loading dock area. The victim then said Sanchez “smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred,” per the affidavit.

Tole told police he didn’t initially know who Mark Sanchez was but assumed he was a manager of one of the hotels because he was “well dressed and groomed.” At that point, the current FOX analyst entered the delivery truck but exited after another exchange of words.

The interactions began to escalate when Sanchez blocked Tole from retrieving his cell phone from the truck, according to the affidavit, and then he shoved Tole. Realizing he was in “physical danger,” Tole reportedly pepper sprayed Sanchez, but it only impacted the FOX Sports analyst momentarily, and then Tole pulled his knife because he told police he thought “this guy is trying to kill me,” per the affidavit.

Tole then stabbed Sanchez “two or three times” before the delivery driver was thrown into the side of the dumpster by the former NFL quarterback. Sanchez reportedly continued to assault the victim on the ground, but Tole eventually made it to his feet, at which point he stabbed the former quarterback again.

Mark Sanchez, looking shocked at being stabbed again, then fled on foot before meeting police outside a nearby pub, where he revealed “several stab wounds to his upper right torso area.” Both Sanchez and Tole were taken and treated at local hospitals with police later arresting the former USC Trojans star on three charges.

On3’s Nick Kosko also contributed to this report.