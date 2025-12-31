Matt Leinart called for USC to hire program legend LenDale White to Lincoln Riley’s staff in 2026. White went off on social media about USC’s loss to TCU in Alamo Bowl Tuesday night.

Initially, it looked like Leinart chalked it up to “who cares?” But TCU trolled the Heisman-winning QB and USC alum.

Leinart already clapped back at the troll attempt. But that wasn’t enough. He called for White to go on staff next year and later posted a video clarifying, we think, his Twitter/X feed.

Who wants to see @thereal_lendale on usc staff????? ✌️



Let’s go!!! lol — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) December 31, 2025

“Guys, it is 5:50 in the morning and I’m about to get my workout on. Y’all need to chill online. Okay, you’re really hurting my feelings,” Leinart said while laughing. “Oh my gosh, that’s why I love posting subliminal messages, because y’all have no idea what I’m talking about, but it’s fine. I actually went to bed. I didn’t watch the last three drives or last two drives of that series, because I’m pretty tired, hosting the family in town and kind of busy.

“Yeah, not a good way to end the season. It is what it is at this point. Big offseason. Love. TCU. Why TCU fans are coming after me, I’ve always loved TCU. We cover them. Love that program. So, really, only respect for TCU. But guess what? I’m onto SMU. I’m going SMU game this week. My son’s going there. Go Stangs, pony up. Let’s ride.”

Now that Leinart’s explanation is out of the way, let’s look at White. White played at USC from 2003-05 and was teammates with Leinart and fellow RB Reggie Bush. Over the course of three seasons, White ran 541 times for 3,159 yards, 52 touchdowns, 5.8 yards per carry, had 31 catches, 331 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions.

Unlike Leinart, White has been more vocal in his criticism of USC these days. Especially when it comes to Riley. Last year, he ripped the head coach after a loss to Washington.

“Lincoln u are f*****g stealing from USC,” White posted on social media. “Donate ur salary to help recruit that coaching job u doing ain’t helping sh*t.”