Michigan State transfer defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren has signed with USC, he announced. He just finished up his junior season with the Spartans.

He amassed 52 total tackles and 1.5 sacks last season. He was the No. 185 player available in the portal, per On3’s transfer portal rankings.

VanSumeren played high school football at Garber (Essexville, MI), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 232 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

Moreover, former Iowa State cornerback Jontez Williams has also committed to transfer to Southern Cal out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. A redshirt junior this past season in Ames, Williams will have one more season of collegiate eligibility at USC.

The 5-foot-11 and 200-pound Williams is a four-star transfer prospect and the top-ranked cornerback in the 2026 transfer class, according to the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings. Williams committed to USC after visiting campus this weekend and ahead of scheduled visits to Notre Dame beginning Monday and Florida on Thursday.

Williams, who earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a sophomore in 2024, is recovering from a season-ending knee injury suffered late in Week 5’s 39-14 win over Arizona. He finished the 2025 season with 15 total tackles, 1.5 for loss, three pass breakups and an interception.

Williams started 17 games over the past two seasons at Iowa State, where he led the Cyclones and was tied for third in the Big 12 with four interceptions in 2024, all coming in consecutive games that season. He finished the 2024 season with 46 total tackles, two for loss, and five pass breakups while making 12 starts in 14 games.

Williams signed with Iowa State as a three-star prospect out of Bradford (Starke, Fla.) High in the 2022 recruiting cycle, where he was ranked as the No. 190 player out of Florida, No. 203 receiver in the class and the No. 1,471 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.