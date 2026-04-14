Report: 1-year-old son of former USC long snapper Jake Olson beats rare eye cancer

Former USC long snapper Jake Olson‘s story of perseverance as the first completely blind Division I football player was an inspiration to fans everywhere when he appeared in a handful of Trojans games in 2017-18. Nearly a decade later, Olson is finding inspiration from another — his 1-year-old son, Rowan, who recently beat the same rare form of eye cancer that took his father’s eyesight as a teenager.

One-year-old Rowan Olson recently celebrated the end his treatment for retinoblastomo — the exact same ocular cancer that resulted in his father losing his left eye at 10 months old and his right eye when he was 12 in 2009 — by ringing the bell at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, according to FOX 11-LA. Retinoblastoma is a rare form of cancer that originates in the retina of children younger than 4 and affects about 300 children per year in the United States, according to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“It was just devastating to realize that he’s going to have to go through some of the things I went through,” Jake Olson told FOX 11. “I really do hope he takes in every second of his life appreciating the gift he has of eyesight.”

Jake Olson also addressed his young son’s courageous cancer battle in a social media post Monday over a link to a recent profile in People:

“I haven’t said much about it until now. One day I’ll have the words, but for the moment just know this past year has been one of the hardest, maybe the hardest, I’ve ever walked through,” Jake Olson wrote on X/Twitter. “And yet, like He always has, God has met us in every hospital room, every unknown, every place we didn’t think we could stand. Even tonight, I find myself on my knees again, asking Him to meet us still. Because although we’ve come a long way, there’s still a long way to go. And my prayers, your prayers, every whispered prayer in the dark — they matter more than you know.”

Given his father’s history, Rowan was tested and diagnosed with retinoblastoma after two tumors smaller than a millimeter were found in both eyes in January 2025, just days after his birth, according to FOX 11. The tiny toddler underwent months of chemotherapy and laser treatments to combat the tumors. He also received a new liquid biopsy procedure that was developed at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Thanks to those groundbreaking medical advances, doctors were able to save Rowan’s eyesight. And, more than a year after starting treatments, the young toddler was declared cancer-free after a liquid biopsy determined the tumors were “inactive.” Dr. Jesse Berry, one of the Children’s Hospital doctors that treated Rowan, shared a text she recently received from Rowan’s father with FOX 11.

“His dad, Jake, texted me and said, ‘You know Rowan’s looking out the plane window and he’s looking at the other planes,’ and it brings them a lot of joy to see that their son has vision,” Berry told FOX 11.