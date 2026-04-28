Alijah Arenas was a surprise name that popped up on the list of entrants to the 2026 NBA Draft. The USC guard decided to at least test the professional waters. Of course, the door to return to USC was still open for Arenas. Hours later, he reportedly exercised the right.

“News: Alijah Arenas will withdraw from the NBA draft and return to USC, a source says,” Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times said via X. “That’s big news for Eric Musselman and the Trojans.”