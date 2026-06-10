Report reveals Lincoln Riley, Eric Musselman financial costs for USC in 2024 seasons

A couple of years later, some financial costs for USC are being revealed. Tax records are showing what the Trojans paid two of the biggest names in the athletic department for the 2024 season — Lincoln Riley and Eric Musselman. Both got paid a pretty penny, to say the least.

Beginning with football, Riley earned $12 million in ’24. This was his third season in Los Angeles after making the move over from Oklahoma.

“News: Lincoln Riley made nearly $12 million in pay and benefits as USC’s football coach in 2024, his third and worst season with the Trojans,” Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times said via X.

USC did not get the best results out of Riley back in 2024. It was the first year without quarterback Caleb Williams, who previously won the Heisman Trophy. Only seven wins came from the schedule, including a Las Vegas Bowl victory over Texas A&M. So, a 6-6 regular season and a 4-5 campaign in the Big Ten.

Financial commitments for Eric Musselman revealed

Musselman did not receive the same level of compensation Riley did. Even so, USC put a lot of investment into the men’s basketball program, looking to get some results. Bringing Musselman in did require a buyout. Putting him in a position to leave Arkansas cost them seven figures.

“USC paid $6.1 million in total for Eric Musselman in 2024, his first year as the Trojans’ men’s basketball coach, according to the school’s federal tax records,” Kartje said via X. “Part of that was the cost of a coaching change: $1 million was paid to Arkansas to buy Muss out of his contract.”

The 2024 season was Musselman’s first year on campus, seeing the season bleeding into 2025. But similar to football, results were not all too good. USC finished with a losing record at 17-18. Getting wins against Big Ten foes was a real issue, as they only won seven of 20 conference games. Unsurprisingly, there was no NCAA Tournament bid. Instead, USC participated in the College Basketball Crown, eventually losing to Villanova.

Of course, there is some time removed from these respective performances. Riley has hit the reset button, hoping to set the program up for long-term success. Musselman wants better results as well, still searching for a postseason birth. You have to imagine plenty of money will be earned by the head coaches — we just may not know how much for a little bit of time.