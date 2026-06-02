USC AD Jen Cohen expects 'championship run' from Lincoln Riley in 2026

As Lincoln Riley enters his fifth season at USC, Trojans athletics director Jen Cohen is setting the bar. She told the Los Angeles Times her expectation is to make the College Football Playoff in 2026 as part of a “championship run.”

Riley has a 35-18 overall record since taking over at USC in 2022. The Trojans won 11 games in his first year at the helm, but have not reached double digits since. Last season, USC went 9-4 after dropping the Alamo Bowl against TCU.

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Now, USC heads into 2026 with the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, and quarterback Jayden Maiava back for another year as a starter. As a result, Cohen said the standard remains the same: to compete for a championship.

“The expectation has always been the same,” Cohen told the Los Angeles Times’ Ryan Kartje. “That’s the thing; that’s the reason why I came here, is that the standard is high. We do expect to make the playoff. We do expect to have a championship run. We do expect to be competing for championships every single year.

“I think that’s what’s awesome about USC, is that that’s what we all expect of it. And I know that I’m not the only one that expects that. I know our fans expect that. I know that he expects that. And so I really like this team. I really like the kids that we brought in. I love the returners. I love the leadership of this team.”

Jen Cohen praises USC GM Chad Bowden

Along with 35 incoming freshmen, including two five-stars, USC also has plenty of experience back in the fold. Jayden Maiava is returning at quarterback along with all five starting offensive linemen, as well as running backs King Miller and Waymond Jordan.

Blending that experience with incoming talent, such as Five Star Plus+ EDGE Luke Wafle, is why Jen Cohen said she’s optimistic about this year’s team. She also credited the job Chad Bowden has done as the Trojans’ general manager while building out the front office staff. As a result, Cohen said it took some items off Lincoln Riley’s plate.

“We’ve got some really outstanding older young men in this program that get it, that have been through a lot and really care about this place and this program,” Cohen said. “The young guys are awesome. They’re really challenging the older guys. So I feel really good about the talent level of this team, and I feel really good about what Lincoln’s done. I think with this staff, I think we have a highly competitive staff. I think we have a really experienced staff.

“And then you can’t dismiss what Chad’s accomplished. You know? I think that that’s been the benefit of bringing in not just Chad, but an entire front office staff, taking the pressure off of Lincoln, taking the pressure off of the other coaches so that they can be at their best. I mean, he’s been really energized about that and really focused on taking the strengths that he has. So yeah, the expectation, I mean, we haven’t been shy about that. We expect to win, and I, I feel confident that we’re going to.”