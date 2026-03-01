USC announced small forward Chad Baker-Mazara is no longer a member of the Trojans men’s basketball team in a release Sunday afternoon. Baker-Mazara transferred from Auburn this past offseason.

The 6-foot-7 Baker-Mazara appeared is 26 games for the Trojans this season, averaging a team-leading 18.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He played as recently as Saturday’s 82-67 loss to Nebraska, scoring 14 points in 19 minutes of action in the game.

The timing of USC’s announcement is interesting with two games remaining in the regular-season for the Trojans (18-11, 7-11 Big Ten), who are in the midst of a five-game losing streak.

