USC UTIL Augie Lopez enters NCAA Transfer Portal

USC designated hitter/catcher Augie Lopez has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. He was a Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection in 2025.

Across two seasons at USC, Lopez hit for a .275 average (324 at-bats in 100 games). The Hermosa Beach, CA native totaled 89 hits, 14 doubles, 22 home runs, 69 RBI, a .590 SLG%, and a .357 OBP% in that span.

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USC is coming off a 48-18 (20-10) season under head coach Andy Stankiewicz. The Trojans were knocked out of the Semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament by UCLA, but bounced back to win the College Station Regional. It advanced to the Chapel Hill Super Regional, but fell in three games to No. 5 national seed North Carolina.

“I don’t know really what to say in moments like this,” Stankiewicz said following the season-ending loss to the Tar Heels. “I’m proud of our boys and disappointed in the result, but never disappointed in our guys. We did something pretty special this year.

“As best we can, we’ll move forward. Again, we’ve got some disappointed men in our dugout and as head coach I think ‘dang it, what should I have done differently to change the outcome?’ I don’t know. I’ll have to figure that out, and I will. We’ll continue to work and get better.”

USC advanced to Chapel Hill Super Regional before falling to UNC

The Trojans were one of four Big Ten programs in the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament, joined by No. 1 UCLA, No. 11 Oregon, and No. 13 Nebraska. USC and Oregon advanced to Super Regional play, while UCLA and Nebraska were upset in their respective Regionals. The 2026 Men’s College World Series will not feature a Big Ten program this season. UCLA played in Omaha last year, but could not return as the No. 1 overall national seed.

In eight NCAA Tournament games, Lopez went 11-34 (.324) at the plate with two doubles, two home runs, and nine RBI. Lopez notched a hit in seven of the eight NCAA Tournament games, and drove in five RBI in USC‘s 7-1 Regional-clinching victory over Texas A&M on June 1. He’ll now continue his playing career elsewhere.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.