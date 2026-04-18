USC center Gabe Dynes plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. The 7-foot-5 junior has one season of eligibility remaining.

Dynes transferred to USC last offseason. In his lone campaign with the Trojans, he made 30 appearances and six starts. Dynes averaged 2.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 block in 11.9 minutes per game. Dynes shot an efficient 78.8% from the field.

Before transferring to USC, Dynes began his collegiate career at Youngstown State. As a sophomore, Dynes averaged 6.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Further, he led the nation with 104 total blocks. For his efforts, he was named an All-Horizon League Defensive Team selection.

Gabe Dynes played high school basketball at Simon Kenton (KY), where he was an unranked prospect, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. The NKBCA named Dynes the Division 1 Defensive Player of the Year when he was a senior.

Dynes is the fifth USC player who has entered the transfer portal this offseason. The Trojans finished the 2025-26 season with an 18-14 overall record and a 7-13 mark in conference play.

USC missed the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season. After USC’s season-ending loss to Washington in the Big Ten Tournament, Trojans head coach Eric Musselman opened up on the team’s struggles through the first two years of his tenure.

“It’s the toughest [stretch of my career] by far,” Musselman said. “I’ve never experienced anything like this, but we got to get better, obviously. … Normally our teams start to get cooking at this time of year and we prided ourselves on that whether it was Nevada or Arkansas.

“When I look back and things that we’ve always talked about. At Nevada, it was ‘We’re never losing two games in a row.’ That was our theme. We lose a game, and it was like you stop the bleeding right now. We couldn’t do that this year, for whatever reason.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.