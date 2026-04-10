USC guard Rodney Rice plans to return to the program next season, the school announced on Friday. Rice played six games for the Trojans this past season, where he averaged 20.3 points, 6.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

He was shut down after a season-ending shoulder injury and hasn’t played for the Trojans since November. USC was 6-0 with him in its front court.

The 2025-26 season was his first in LA after beginning his career at Virginia Tech before transferring to Maryland. He had been to three schools during his first three college basketball seasons, but is now settling in for his second season with the Trojans.

Rodney Rice will RETURN to USC for the 2026-27 season!



Let’s run it back 🤝 pic.twitter.com/SM5XslbqX9 — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) April 10, 2026

Rice’s most productive year was in 2024 with the Terrapins. He started in 32 of the 36 games he appeared in and averaged 13.8 points on a 37.4% 3-point percentage. Rice scored 497 points and cashed in on 80 deep balls during that stretch.

Rice scored 122 points in his six games for Eric Musselman’s group. That’s nearly 25% of his entire season total from his season at Maryland.

His lone year with the Terrapins is really the only major sample size of Rice at the college game. During his season at Virginia Tech, he played in eight games and made no starts. Still, he averaged 19.9 minutes per game to go along with 7.4 points and 3.3 rebounds.

Before college, Rice was a four-star recruit per the Rivals Industry Rankings, a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 60 overall recruit in the 2023 class and the No. 7 shooting guard during the cycle.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.