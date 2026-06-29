USC infielder Adrian Lopez enters NCAA Transfer Portal

USC has lost another key piece from its lineup. Infielder Adrian Lopez has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Lopez becomes the latest notable departure for the Trojans following one of the program’s best seasons in more than two decades, as head coach Andy Stankiewicz continues to navigate a busy offseason.

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Lopez was one of USC’s most productive hitters during the 2026 campaign. Appearing in 65 games, he batted .304 with 77 hits, 13 home runs and 47 RBIs while serving as one of the anchors of the Trojans’ offense.

A year earlier, Lopez enjoyed a breakout first season in Los Angeles, slashing .329/.400/.550 with 21 doubles, eight home runs, 52 RBIs and 73 hits in 58 appearances. He also ranked third in the Big Ten and 36th nationally with 21 doubles while delivering a memorable walk-off, two-run double against Washington in the Big Ten Tournament.

Before transferring to USC, Lopez spent the 2024 season at Long Beach State. He hit .225 with eight home runs, 38 RBIs and 13 stolen bases while leading the Beach with 142 assists, showcasing his defensive versatility before taking a major step forward offensively with the Trojans.

While no reason has been publicly announced for Lopez’s decision, his departure is another significant blow for a USC program that has seen extensive roster turnover since its season ended in the Chapel Hill Super Regional.

The Trojans have now lost multiple key contributors to the portal on both sides of the ball. Catchers Isaac Cadena, Richard Tejeda and Jarrett Sabol have all entered the portal, while infielder Maddox Riske and outfielders Nolan Eberwein and Will Stickney are also departing.

On the pitching side, Diego Velazquez, Gavin Lauridsen, Ben Cushnie, Garren Rizzo, Michael Ebner, Matthew Morrell and Jake Sekany have all announced plans to continue their careers elsewhere.

Moreover, Cadena’s departure was another major loss after the veteran catcher hit .307 with 55 hits, 44 runs scored and 32 RBIs during his lone season with USC. He transferred to Los Angeles after previous stops at Ohio State and TCU and quickly became one of the leaders of the Trojans’ lineup.

Despite the offseason attrition, USC is coming off its most successful campaign in over 20 years. The Trojans advanced to the Chapel Hill Super Regional before falling one win shy of the College World Series, finishing the season with plenty of momentum under Stankiewicz.

Replacing Lopez’s production now becomes another priority for the Trojans. His combination of power, extra-base ability and experience made him one of USC’s most dangerous hitters, leaving another significant hole to fill as the program prepares for the 2027 season.