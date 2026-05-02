USC pitcher Mason Edwards sets Big Ten strikeout record in win over Rutgers

Mason Edwards considered it another day at the office when he took the mound for USC Friday night. The No. 21 Trojans got by Rutgers 5-1 to improve to 35-12 on the year, but it was Edwards’ night.

Heck, he didn’t even realize he set a new record for strikeouts in a Big Ten season with 101. With 13 on Friday over the course of seven innings, Edwards just went about his business.

But his teammates greeted him in the dugout afterwards to inform and congratulate him as USC looks to improve their NCAA Tournament positioning. That’s what matters in the end, but Edwards was the star of the night.

“Obviously, that’s cool,” Edwards said when informed of the record, via the New York Post. “But the more important thing is having a good season and winning with the team.”

How did Edwards manage it? Well he had to be great and only give up one run at the time as USC led Rutgers 2-1 going into the bottom of the 7th. THat’s where the Trojans offense took over, but Edwards had to manage a talented Scarlet Knights offense.

“My game plan going in was fill [the strike zone] up and make sure I don’t go too deep in counts and walk a lot of guys and have to get myself out of jams,” Edwards said. “So I think that worked well for me tonight.”

USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz was impressed, again. With what Edwards has shown on the mound, the Trojans can rely on him in a big spot. That’ll be a big factor in the NCAA Tournament as the Trojans try and host a regional. They’re 26-1 at home this season.

“The young man has worked his tail off to make himself into a front-line guy,” USC coach Andy Stankiewicz said, “so we’re excited about the way he’s developed.”

Edwards’ 13 K performance gave him 101 strikeouts in conference games, setting a Big Ten record for strikeouts in a conference season. The previous record for strikeouts in Big Ten only games was 90, set by Ohio State’s Scott Lewis in 2003. USC still has one more Big Ten series left during the regular season and Edwards can add to his total.

Edwards is an LA native, so he’s playing close to home after spending high school at Palisades Charter. As a junior, he’s broken out to be one of the best pitchers in the Big Ten.