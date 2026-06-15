USC RHP Gavin Lauridsen enters the NCAA transfer portal

USC right-handed pitcher Gavin Lauridsen has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. He just completed his freshman season with the Trojans.

Lauridsen was an impact player on the mound. He made 21 appearances, including two starts.

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During that time on the hill, Gavin Lauridsen recorded a 2-1 record and a 4.66 ERA. He threw 36.2 innings worth of action and allowed 35 hits, 19 earned runs and 23 walks. He struck out 30.

Rudner provided a brief synopsis on the player as he enters the NCAA transfer portal. There’s a lot to like.

“The 6-foot-5 righty sat 93-94 and was up to 96 with carry and plus extension,” Rudner wrote of Gavin Lauridsen. “Low-80s curveball and mid-80s changeup were both very effective swing and miss pitches.”

USC also loses a utility player

In addition to the departure of Gavin Lauridsen, USC designated hitter/catcher Augie Lopez has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. He was a Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection in 2025.

Across two seasons at USC, Lopez hit for a .275 average (324 at-bats in 100 games). The Hermosa Beach, Cali., native totaled 89 hits, 14 doubles, 22 home runs, 69 RBI, a .590 SLG%, and a .357 OBP% in that span.

USC is coming off a 48-18 (20-10) season under head coach Andy Stankiewicz. The Trojans were knocked out of the Semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament by UCLA, but bounced back to win the College Station Regional. It advanced to the Chapel Hill Super Regional, but fell in three games to No. 5 national seed North Carolina.

“I don’t know really what to say in moments like this,” Stankiewicz said following the season-ending loss to the Tar Heels. “I’m proud of our boys and disappointed in the result, but never disappointed in our guys. We did something pretty special this year.

“As best we can, we’ll move forward. Again, we’ve got some disappointed men in our dugout and as head coach, I think, ‘dang it, what should I have done differently to change the outcome?’ I don’t know. I’ll have to figure that out, and I will. We’ll continue to work and get better.”

On3’s Daniel Hager also contributed to this report.