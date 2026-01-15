Former Wisconsin tight end Tucker Ashcraft has signed with USC out of the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Ashcraft spent three seasons with the Badgers.

He was one of the remaining members of Wisconsin coach Like Fickell’s inaugural recruiting class ahead of the 2023 season. However, injuries limited him to four games and one start in 2025 and finished the season with two catches for 10 yards.

In 2024 he caught 12 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown, and closely mirrored those numbers as a true freshman in 2023. He never missed a game during his first two seasons, either. He appeared in all 25 games over that stretch before injuries ended that streak.

Before college, Ashcraft was a three-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 1,106 player nationally, as well as the No. 59 tight end in the 2023 cycle. Ashcraft ultimately chose Wisconsin over offers from Colorado, Michigan State and others.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.