2027 EDGE Jack Henderson commits to Utah

Boise (Idaho) Bishop Kelly three-star EDGE Jack Henderson has committed to Utah, he told 247Sports on Tuesday evening.

He chose the Utes over offers from Washington State, San Diego State, New Mexico, Fresno State and others.

Henderson is the No. 959 overall prospect and No. 85 EDGE in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 1 player in Idaho.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder landed an offer from head coach Morgan Scalley and the new staff in Salt Lake City at the end of March while visiting. Not long after, he’s now locking in with the Big 12 program.

“What really stood out to me was the amazing atmosphere between the coaches and players,” Henderson told Utah Everything U on Instagram after his visit last month. “All the coaches and players are all very kind interactive and it made a great atmosphere. Seems like a great place to play football and it felt a lot like home.”

Henderson becomes Scalley’s second pledge in the 2027 cycle, flanking Aledo (Texas) Oakridge School three-star wide receiver Kingston Parks.

The pass-rusher plays multiple positions on the defensive side of the ball for Bishop Kelly and was a key cog for the Knights, who went a perfect 13-0 en route to a state title. He was a First Team All-State selection in Idaho in 2025.

This story will be updated.