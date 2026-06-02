Former Utah Utes' star hired to Corner Canyon (UT) football staff

A former Utah Utes offensive lineman standout is joining a high school football coaching staff for the upcoming 2026 season, according to a social media announcement.

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The nationally ranked Draper (UT) Corner Canyon football program announced the addition of former Utah and NFL lineman Jackson Barton to the coaching staff. Barton will serve as the program’s offensive line coach.

Former (Utah) & NFL OL Jackson Barton has been hired as our new Offensive Line Coach. Please join us in welcoming Jackson to Charger Nation!

Barton, who was a four-star OL prospect, played his Utah high school football at Salt Lake City (UT) Brighton, where he starred until graduation before heading off to play for the Utes. At Utah, Barton played for the Utes from 2014 to 2018, earning first-team All-Pac 12 in his final college football season.

From there, Barton after his college playing days was drafted in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. Barton was apart of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV (2019) winning team during his seven years in the NFL. The 6-foot-7, 302-pound offensive tackle appeared in 13 games making two starts during his time professionally.

The Chargers bring back a strong group for the upcoming season and are slated to bring back 2027 three-stars Diesel Dart and Manase Brown, which keeps the team in contention among Utah’s best high school football programs.

The big question mark for Corner Canyon is at the signal caller position with the graduation of Texas A&M enrollee Helaman Casuga, who helped lead the team to another state championship last season.

Corner Canyon, which won the UHSAA Class 6A state championship in 2025, finished as the state’s No. 1 ranked team, according to the final Utah 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Corner Canyon High School

Corner Canyon High School, located in Draper, Utah, is a prominent public school recognized for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for college and careers. Corner Canyon’s athletic teams are highly successful, often achieving state-level championships. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal development, the school ensures students are well-rounded and future-ready.