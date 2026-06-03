Utah OF Jet Gilliam enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Utah junior center fielder Jet Gilliam has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

Gilliam hit .362 for the Utes this season — a top-10 mark in the Big 12. Making 50 stars, he tallied 68 hits, including eight doubles and six home runs, driving in 36 runs. Gilliam finished with a .446 on-base percentage, a .500 slugging percentage and also stole 10 bases in 11 attempts.

He manned center field all season long and did not make an error. Gilliam was an honorable mention but did not crack the All-Big 12 First or Second Teams.

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The Henderson, Nev. native transferred from NC State last offseason. He appeared in 35 games for the Wolfpack but had just 29 at-bats, notching eight hits and driving in four runs. Before making the move to Raleigh, Gilliam began his career in the JUCO ranks at the College of Southern Nevada.

After one season in Salt Lake City, the veteran outfielder is back in the portal looking for a new home. Utah went 26-25 (12-18 Big 12) this season, missing the tournament for the ninth year in a row.

Gilliam is the latest Ute to enter the portal, which officially opened on June 1. Other Utah players that are on the move include a slew of pitchers in Kaden Soder, Blake Eckerie, Cameron Nielson, Zakye Hawkins and Landon Salvesen, as well as outfielder Easton Jones and shortstop Ashton Graff-Rowe.

Utah has winning season in first year at new ballpark

Head coach Gary Henderson has wrapped his fifth season in charge of the Utes, who are now 128-135 under his guidance. This was Utah’s second winning season under Henderson. The program has made just two NCAA appearances since 1906 — in 2009 and 2016. Its lone College World Series berth came in 1951.

This season, the program took a serious stride by debuting a new $35 million on-campus baseball stadium, America First Ballpark. It had spent the last three decades playing off-campus in downtown Salt Lake City. Utah played solid in its new digs, going 16-8, which included a sweep of Texas Tech and series wins vs. Kansas State and Arizona.

“There’s no better backdrop in college baseball than what we’ve got right here at Charlie Monfort Field at America First Ballpark,” Henderson said during the park’s grand opening. “We’re really proud to be a part of it. It’s a wonderful recruiting tool and it’s going to be a tremendous place for people to come and watch a ball game.”

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.