Adam Schefter: Other teams interested in Diego Pavia if Ravens don't sign him after minicamp

Former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia will get his shot to latch on with an NFL team after he was snubbed in the 2026 NFL Draft. He will be attending rookie minicamp with the Baltimore Ravens this weekend.

But even if that doesn’t produce a signing, the Commodores star could get other opportunities in the league. ESPN’s Adam Schefter explained on The Pat McAfee Show.

“Let me say this, Pat, that the Ravens minicamp is this weekend,” Schefter said. “But there are other teams that have minicamps the next weekend. And there are other teams that want to bring him in if the Ravens don’t sign him. So there’s already a couple there that want to bring him in also. So he’s got a couple of invitations, and we’ll see where he winds up on a roster.”

Diego Pavia became the first Heisman Trophy finalist since 2014 to go undrafted. His talent is undeniable, but some have cited concerns over how he has handled himself off the field.

Getting into a minicamp and being around other potential NFL players could help Pavia prove to coaches he’s worth the potential risk. Already others have called for Pavia to get his shot.

FS1 media personality Skip Bayless weighed in on the 2026 NFL Draft tumble for Pavia late on Sunday evening. He was shocked that the Commodores star didn’t merit a selection in the draft.

“I realize his off-field has caused some concerns, but Diego Pavia deserved better than a minicamp tryout with the Ravens,” Bayless wrote on Twitter. “He did lead the Vanderbilt Commodores to a 6-2 SEC record, did beat Bama the season before, did scare Texas twice.”

And even Schefter noted that simply not getting drafted isn’t a death knell for Diego Pavia. The ESPN NFL insider said it’s more about where you end up than where you’re selected in the draft.

“The Ravens currently have two quarterbacks on their roster: Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley,” Schefter said. “They don’t have a third. … To me, that’s a good opportunity.”

Can Diego Pavia, the Vanderbilt quarterback who threw for 3,539 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for 10 scores find a home at the next level? He will certainly command plenty of interest as he works out and tries to earn his shot this weekend.