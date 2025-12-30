Clark Lea addresses Eli Stowers' decision to opt out of Vanderbilt bowl game

The resurgence of the Vanderbilt football program over the past two seasons has been one of the coolest stories in all of college football.

Following 10 consecutive sub-.500 seasons from 2014-2023, the ‘Dores knocked off No. 1 Alabama and finished with a 7-6 record last season. This year, Vanderbilt opened the season with a 5-0 record before its loss to the Crimson Tide. It however bounced back the next week and knocked off No. 10 LSU 31-24, which propelled the ‘Dores to a No. 10 ranking in the AP Top 25 Poll (first time since 1947).

Vanderbilt now heads into its ReliaQuest Bowl matchup against No. 23 Iowa with a 10-2 record. The Commodores surpassed the 10-win mark for the first time in program history, and could reach 11 wins with a victory over the Hawkeyes. It however will be missing a key piece in the matchup in All-American tight end Eli Stowers, who opted out of the game.

“Eli Stowers and I met a number of times over the past couple of weeks to talk about his future and what’s best for him,” Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said on Sunday. “Eli has been such an incredible part of the success of this team, and I’m so proud to have him as a Vanderbilt football alum. I said this from the get-go, his health is our health and his success is our success. We support him and his decision not to play.”

Clark Lea completely supports Eli Stowers’ decision to opt out of ReliaQuest Bowl

“I’m also very happy that he’s been around and been with us and will be with us on Wednesday,” Lea continued. “He remains an important part of this team, but obviously for where he’s projected in the (NFL) Draft and what that could mean for him and all of us at this program, I support him all the way.”

Stowers, who followed quarterback Diego Pavia from New Mexico State to Vanderbilt prior to the 2024 season, has established himself as the best tight end in college football. Stowers was named an All-SEC selection in both 2024 and 2025, and won both the John Mackey Award and the William V. Campbell Trophy this season.

The Denton, TX native dominated opposing defenses this season, hauling in 62 receptions for 769 yards and four touchdowns. Across two years at Vanderbilt, Stowers compiled 111 catches for 1,407 yards and nine touchdowns. He is expected to be the first tight end selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

It will be a large task for Vanderbilt, without Stowers on offense, to take down the defensive-minded Hawkeyes in Tampa. Kick-off on Dec. 31 between the two programs is scheduled for 12:00 PM ET. The game can be seen on ESPN.