Former Colorado forward Bangot Dak has committed to Vanderbilt out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Dak averaged 11.5 points per game for the Buffaloes this past season.

Dak made 32 appearances and 30 starts for the Buffaloes this past season. In addition to his scoring average, he logged 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 25.7 minutes per game. He shot 49.2% from the field and 25.9% from 3-point range.

Impressively, during Colorado’s season-ending loss to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament, Dak finished the game scoring 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks on 10-13 shooting from the floor. A solid way to go out ahead of his portal entry.

The 7-foot junior ultimately spent three seasons at Colorado and has been a regular fixture to the Buffs’ lineup over the past two seasons in particular. He ultimately played 90 games, including 50 starts for Colorado before deciding to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

He’ll now join Mark Byington’s squad in Nashville entering year three of his tenure. Vanderbilt is experiencing a resurgence in its basketball program since Byington took over, too.

The Commodores have consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances under Byington, including a 47-22 mark over that stretch. Entering year three of his tenure, Byington will look to improve on last season’s 27-9 record, which included earning a No. 5 seed in March Madness with a first-round win to boot. Now, Dak will look to be a key piece to that effort in Byington’s front court during the 2027-28 season.

Bangot Dak played high school basketball at Lincoln Southeast (NE), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 296 overall player and No. 58 power forward in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

