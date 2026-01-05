Former Jacksonville State defensive lineman Talan Carter committed to Vanderbilt out of the NCAA transfer portal. He entered on December 29th, 2025.

In 14 games this season, Carter had 56 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two pass deflections. In his career, Carter has 82 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two pass deflections and one forced fumble.

As a member of the Class of 2024, Carter was not ranked, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He played his high school football at Ocean Springs (Miss.) High.

Carter joins a rising Vanderbilt team that won 10 regular season games in 2025. They were in the thick of the College Football Playoff race for the first time under head coach Clark Lea.

Lea did such a great job at Vanderbilt this season, after spending a few years rebuilding the program, that he was named a potential candidate for the Michigan job that eventually went to Kyle Whittingham. ESPN’s Pete Thamel labeled Lea as a “wonderful fit” for the Commodores.

“A coach that just got extended could end up being a viable candidate,” Thamel said amid Michigan’s coaching search. “I didn’t mention Clark Lea last time. Clark Lea, from a fit perspective from how Michigan views itself, would be a wonderful fit at Michigan. He’s obviously been at Notre Dame and has deep ties to the upper Midwest. That type of move, where someone who has signed an extension and could maybe still go, is more viable than a guy like (Jon) Sumrall or (Matt) Campbell.”