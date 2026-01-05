Former North Dakota State offensive tackle Beau Johnson committed to Vanderbilt, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He’ll suit up for Clark Lea’s squad in 2026.

Johnson was pursued by Ole Miss, Oregon, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin, per On3’s Steve Wiltfong. The 6-foot-7, 297 pound Johnson was one of the most coveted linemen in the portal.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Johnson was not ranked, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He played high school football at Minneapolis’ (Minn.) Spring Lake Park.

It’s a good thing Johnson is coming to Vanderbilt. The Commodores at least get a boost on offense after losing WR Tre Richardson.

Richardson arrived at Vanderbilt after spending one year at Washburn (Kansas) in 2024. He had a breakout year for the Commodores, though.

In 2025, Tre Richardson recorded 46 catches for 806 yards. He scored seven touchdowns. He played in all 13 games for the Commodores, starting 12 of them.

Vanderbilt finished the season 10-3, just missing out on the College Football Playoff. Johnson hopes to aid the team’s quest to get there in 2026.