Missouri guard T.O. Barrett has committed to Vanderbilt out of the NCAA transfer portal, continuing a strong portal run for the Commodores and coach Mark Byington, On3 has learned. Barrett just rapped up his sophomore season with the Tigers.

After playing sparingly as a freshman, seeing action in 19 games without a start, Barrett began to have a much bigger impact this season. He started a little less than half of his team’s games in 2025-26.

T.O. Barrett notched 14 starts in 33 appearances, tallying 22.8 minutes per game. He averaged 8.6 points, 3.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

He had a breakout performance in a game against Tennessee in late February. During that contest, Barrett exploded for a career-high 28 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the floor. He did all his damage from inside the 3-point line.

And if Vanderbilt is looking for an area that T.O. Barrett can improve in, that’s an easy place to start. Barrett shot just 20.5% from 3-point range, hoisting 44 attempts on the season. If he can develop that aspect of his game, Barrett will be very dangerous.

He’s already got good size for a guard at 6 foot 4, 205 pounds. He also dished out 99 assists this season, proving to be a decent distributor of the ball, though a 1.4 assist-to-turnover ratio still needs a bit of work.

In any case, T.O. Barrett is a quality addition for the ‘Dores. He’s one of several this offseason.

Vanderbilt lands T.O. Barrett, Bangot Dak

In addition to T.O. Barrett, former Colorado forward Bangot Dak has committed to Vanderbilt out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Dak averaged 11.5 points per game for the Buffaloes this past season.

Dak made 32 appearances and 30 starts for the Buffaloes this past season. In addition to his scoring average, he logged 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 25.7 minutes per game. He shot 49.2% from the field and 25.9% from 3-point range.

Impressively, during Colorado’s season-ending loss to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament, Dak finished the game scoring 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks on 10-13 shooting from the floor. A solid way to go out ahead of his portal entry.

The 7-foot junior ultimately spent three seasons at Colorado and has been a regular fixture to the Buffs’ lineup over the past two seasons in particular. He ultimately played 90 games, including 50 starts for Colorado before deciding to enter the NCAA transfer portal.