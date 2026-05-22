Nate Bargatze reveals when Vanderbilt QB Jared Curtis' scene is located in 'The Breadwinner' movie

Vanderbilt freshman quarterback Jared Curtis hasn’t even taken an official snap for the Commodores yet. But despite that, the former top prospect has already qualified for his SAG card, apparently.

Curtis, Vanderbilt’s first-ever Five-Star Plus+ quarterback signee, is slated to appear in the opening scene of the upcoming “The Breadwinner” movie starring Nashville-based comedian and actor Nate Bargatze. The 47-year-old Bargatze and Curtis provided some insight into his scene-stealing experience while filming during an appearance on Friday’s The Pat McAfee Show.

“It was OK, I think I had a line,” Curtis humbly told McAfee.

“Yeah, we got a line (for him). I protected him,” Bargatze added. “When we went to go film, the day we filmed (Curtis’ scene), he came down. When you see the movie, it’s the opening scene of the movie that we got him in – it’s out the gate. So, when we did it, we were (planning on) leaving earlier, and he did not want to leave because he wanted to be there for the (Commodores) practice; he did not want special treatment.

“So we stayed, we flew later than we were going to. So, respect to him, he’s not trying to take the limelight. He’s a leader.”

Curtis’ movie experience is the result of an NIL opportunity Bargatze famously offered the No. 2 quarterback in the 2026 recruiting cycle during a live appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay last season. Curtis will be sporting a Vanderbilt baseball cap while car shopping in the background of the movie’s opening scene, and even has a speaking line.

“The Breadwinner” is scheduled for nationwide release in theaters on May 29, and stars Bargatze and Mandy Moore, as well as fellow comedians Colin Jost of SNL, Kumail Nanjiani and Will Forte.

Outside of his Hollywood debut, Curtis has been battling senior backup Blaze Berlowitz to be Vanderbilt’s starting quarterback during the upcoming season. CBS Sports provided some interesting insight into the Commodores’ superstar freshman during a recent intel piece.

“(Curtis) is a freakazoid talent-wise,” a Vanderbilt source reportedly told CBS Sports. “I don’t know if he’ll be our starter. That’s more a (compliment to) the other QBs in the room. He’s as good as we’d hope he’d be. The other guys in the room are playing good football right now. It’ll be interesting to see how it all plays out.”

The 6-foot-4 Curtis was ranked as the No. 2 quarterback and No. 3 overall player in the 2026 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, and presents a wealth of talent and potential that has ‘Dores fans excited for the future.