Pittsburgh transfer offensive lineman Lyndon Cooper is committing to Vanderbilt, On3 has learned. He just finished up his redshirt senior season with the Panthers, and now he’s heading to the SEC.

Cooper played high school football at Carrollton (Carrollton, GA), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1191 overall recruit in the 2021 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

Moreover, Cooper was rated as a three-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings. He was the No. 260 overall recruit, and the No. 21 overall interior offensive lineman available after entering their name into the portal before committing to a new beginning.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

More on Vanderbilt, NCAA transfer portal

Meanwhile, Texas A&M cornerback transfer Cobey Sellers has committed to Vanderbilt out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Sellers was a true freshman in 2025 with four years of eligibility remaining.

“Let’s work,” he said on social media. He chose to play for Clark Lea and Vanderbilt over the likes of Kentucky, SMU, California and Arkansas.

Before college, Sellers was rated as a highly-touted four-star recruit in the 2025 class according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 280 overall player, as well as the No. 35 cornerback.

He’s leaving Texas A&M team that recently had its season ended at home in the College Football Playoff. Losing to Miami 10-3, Texas A&M’s season finishes with an 11-2 overall record which included wins in their first 11 matchups. It was the best start to a season for Texas A&M since 1992, when they finished the regular season with a 12-0 record.

Now, he’ll transfer across the SEC to play for the Commodores. Vanderbilt has been one of the many teams that have benefitted from the current landscape of college athletics. Sellers is another piece to that effort in 2026.