Vanderbilt defensive lineman Linus Zunk is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He just finished up his senior season with the ‘Dores.

In three seasons with Vanderbilt, Zunk has accumulated 38 total tackles. He’s sacked the opposing quarterback five times over his tenure in Nashville, adding one pass deflection to his resume.

Zunk played high school football at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Rabun Gap, GA), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1016 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

He’s the ninth Vanderbilt player expected to enter the portal. Time will tell where Zunk ends up playing next, but he’ll hope to evolve into a game-wrecker at his next stop.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Iowa trolls SEC, Vanderbilt following ReliaQuest Bowl win

Bowl season has not been particularly kind to the SEC, and the rest of college football has been more than happy to kick a little dirt into the powerful league’s eyes this postseason.

That includes Iowa‘s social media team, which trolled the conference by using its infamous slogan “It Just Means More” in a X/Twitter poster following the No. 23 Hawkeyes’ 34-27 win over No. 14 Vanderbilt in Wednesday afternoon’s ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa. Along with the SEC’s slogan, the @HawkeyeFootball post includes several celebratory pictures from Iowa’s postgame revelry.

The Vanderbilt loss gave the SEC a dismal 3-6 record this bowl season, with all but one of the league’s only bowl victories coming in College Football Playoffgames when Alabama beat conference rival Oklahoma, 34-24, and Ole Missrolled over the Group of Five’s Tulane (41-10) in the opening round of this year’s Playoffs. Otherwise, the SEC is 1-5 in bowl games against other Power Four programs following Texas‘ 41-27 win over Michigan in Wednesday’s Citrus Bowl.

That includes No. 19 Virginia‘s 13-7 win over Missouri in the Gator Bowl on Saturday, and Illinois‘ 30-28 victory over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl on Tuesday. Outside of Thursday night’s CFP quarterfinal games, the SEC’s only remaining opportunity for a bowl win is in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday between Mississippi State and Wake Forest.

— On3’s Alex Byington contributed to this article.