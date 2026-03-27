Vanderbilt guard Frankie Collins plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. In March, Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington announced that Collins was no longer with the team.

“Frankie has left Nashville, and he’s not gonna be on the team,” Byington said. “It’s gonna be good for both sides of it. We wish him well. So we’ll roll with the guys we got.”

Collins transferred to Vanderbilt last offseason after spending the 2024-25 season at TCU. He made nine appearances for the Commodores.

Collins’ last appearance was in Vanderbilt’s 77-70 win over Memphis on Dec. 17. The fifth-year senior averaged 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 20.9 minutes per game this season. He shot 38.2% from the field and 25.0% from beyond the arc.

Collins began his collegiate career at Michigan, where he made 31 appearances in the 2021-22 season. He then transferred to Arizona State. He spent two seasons with the Sun Devils before transferring to TCU.

Collins preserved a season of eligibility at TCU after suffering a season-ending foot fracture just nine games into the season. Coincidentally, his injury occurred against Vanderbilt.

Frankie Collins played high school basketball at Coronado (NV), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 47 overall player and No. 7 point guard in the 2021 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Collins never spoke publicly about his separation from Vanderbilt. However, he did provide vague comments online when a fan asked for an explanation from him.

“Why? so yall can’t point the finger? It’s okay man,” Collins wrote on X. “Just let everyone keep throwing my name in the dirt it’s okay. I’ll take all the blame for the whole situation. I won’t have any comments towards it.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal will officially open on April 7 and close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.