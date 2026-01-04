Vanderbilt receiver Tre Richardson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He does so after spending just one year with the Commodores.

Richardson arrived at Vanderbilt after spending one year at Washburn (Kansas) in 2024. He had a breakout year for the Commodores, though.

In 2025, Tre Richardson recorded 46 catches for 806 yards. He scored seven touchdowns. He played in all 13 games for the Commodores, starting 12 of them.

While that production likely didn’t come as a huge surprise to the Vanderbilt staff, it was indicative of the fact that a jump to a higher level of competition was not a problem for Richardson. He had previously suited up at Washburn (Kansas).

While there, Tre Richardson emerged as a standout. He started nine games, making 11 appearances. In that span, he caught 52 passes for 981 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also ran for 240 yards out of the backfield, seeing 32 touches.

On top of that, Richardson showed some real ability as a return man. He has logged 813 career kick return yards, doing most of his special teams damage there.

Prior to enrolling in college, Tre Richardson was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 1,670 overall player in his class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 263 receiver and the No. 14 overall player from the state of Kansas, hailing from Topeka (KS) Highland Park.

Tre Richardson joining Linus Zunk in portal

Vanderbilt defensive lineman Linus Zunk is also entering the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He just finished up his senior season with the ‘Dores.

In three seasons with Vanderbilt, Zunk has accumulated 38 total tackles. He’s sacked the opposing quarterback five times over his tenure in Nashville, adding one pass deflection to his resume.

Zunk played high school football at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Rabun Gap, GA), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1016 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

On3’s Steve Samra also contributed to this report.