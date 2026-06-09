Vanderbilt right-handed pitcher Luke Guth enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Vanderbilt right-handed pitcher Luke Guth has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

Across three seasons at Vanderbilt, Guth pitched to a 4.08 ERA across 70 2/3 innings. The Franklin, PA native racked up 82 strikeouts and 36 walks, and compiled 54 career appearances (all in relief). He will now spend his final season of eligibility elsewhere.

“Luke became a prominent and reliable part of our pitching staff while working out of the bullpen throughout the season,” Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin said about Guth. “He gained measurable confidence as the year progressed and finished second on our team in appearances, often being trusted in high-temperature situations. Luke continues to develop both physically and mentally and is a gifted athlete who can do special things with the baseball.

“He stayed on campus over the summer with a clear commitment to gaining strength, and that investment has continued to show. Luke has matured in all areas on campus and is trusted and respected by his teammates, as he truly values the team environment. His growth and maturity in the classroom have mirrored his progress on the field, and he had his best academic term this past fall.”

Guth heads elsewhere as Vanderbilt missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2005. The ‘Dores posted a 33-25 (14-16) record, but were not selected for the NCAA Tournament. Many believed they could sneak into postseason play with an SEC Tournament win over Florida following their First Round win against Kentucky, but they fell to the Gators 8-3.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.