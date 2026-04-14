Former Ohio State PF Devin Royal commits to Villanova

Former Ohio State power forward Devin Royal committed to Villanova out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Royal started in all 32 of his appearances for Ohio State this past season. He averaged 13.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 32.5 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-6 forward shot 47.6% from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc. In his three seasons at Ohio State, Royal amassed 96 total appearances and 59 starts.

Royal played high school basketball at Pickerington Central (OH), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 41 overall player and No. 6 power forward in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Royal began his collegiate career as a power forward. However, with the help of Ohio State head coach Jake Diebler, Royal transitioned into a small forward role this past season.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and will close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.