College Basketball Rankings: CBS Sports shakes up Top 25 And 1 with New No. 1 after five top ten teams fall

A new No. 1 team has been crowned after No. 3 Duke knocked off top-ranked Michigan 68-63 in Washington D.C. on a Saturday that featured three ranked matchups. The Blue Devils now claim the top spot in CBS Sports’ updated Top 25 and 1 after the action-packed day in college basketball.

Elsewhere around the country, No. 4 Arizona outlasted No. 2 Houston 73-66 while No. 23 BYU upset No. 6 Iowa State 79-69 to round out the ranked matchups. Perhaps the biggest upset of the weekend, however, was seeing No. 8 Kansas fall to unranked Cincinnati by 16 points at home. No. 10 Illinois lost at the Buzzer to UCLA and No. 19 Vanderbilt couldn’t finish off Tennessee at home, falling 69-65.

With those outcomes in mind, CBS Sports has overhauled its Top 25 and 1 with just three weeks to go until Selection Sunday. Here’s how the new rankings shake up:

Duke and Michigan swap spots after the Blue Devils took home the 68-63 win over Michigan during the Edward Jones Capital Showcase. Cam Boozer scored 18 points and hauled in 10 rebounds during the victory, leading the Blue Devils to their fourth-straight victory.

Four games are left on Duke’s regular season schedule including matchups vs. No. 14 Virginia and No. 16 North Carolina. Luckily for the Blue Devils, both of those matchups will be played at Cameron.

Michigan Wolverines basketball forward Yaxel Lendeborg led his team to a win over Purdue. (Photo by Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images)

Michigan’s first week atop their AP Top 25 was their last following Saturday’s outcome vs. Duke. Still, it’s a minor setback for the Wolverines as they sit along atop the Big Ten standings, 2.5 games ahead of the rest of its competition.

The Wolverines are 15-1 against their conference, but like Duke, they still have a couple of big games to take care of before the season is over. Michigan will travel to No. 10 Illinois and host rival, No. 15 Michigan State before the regular season is over.

Arizona came out on the winning end of the other top four matchup, 73-66 against No. 2 Houston. The Wildcats have now won their last two matchups after dropping two in a row following a 23-0 start.

In the end, the Wildcats split a four-game stretch against ranked opponents and were 2-0 over at home over that span. With the Big 12 being as stacked as ever, the Wildcats still have No. 8 Kansas and No. 6 Iowa State on the docket before postseason play.

The Cyclones were upset 79-69 to No. 23 BYU on Saturday one game following their massive home win over No. 2 Houston on Monday. They’ve now split their last four games, which includes a loss to unranked TCU.

This comes after Iowa State was revealed on the one-seed line during the initial top 16 seeds reveal. Still, remaining matchups vs. No. 13 Texas Tech and No. 4 Arizona before the end of the regular season give Iowa State a chance to get back on the top line before the NCAA Tournament.

Feb 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson coaches against the UCF Knights in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

For the first time this season, Houston has lost back to back games — albeit to two teams ranked within the top six. With four games left in the regular season, three of those matchups will be against unranked opponents.

First, however, they’re set to play Kansas in the Phog on a Monday. Kansas hasn’t lost on their home floor on a Monday night since 2001. Coming off its worst loss at home to an unranked team in the Bill Self era, the Jayhawks will give the Cougars their best shot.

The reigning national champions have hit their stride in the second half of the season. As a result, the Gators have won their last seven games and hold a two-game lead atop the standings in the SEC.

Florida entered SEC play with a 9-5 record and have turned themselves back into national championship contenders over the last 14 games. With four games to go, the Gators haven’t quite wrapped up the conference’s regular season title — but they’re well on their way.

The preseason No. 1 team, four of Purdue’s five losses have come against the Big Ten. This includes a three-game skid to end January.

However, the Boilermakers have won five of their last six games since with the only loss coming against top-ranked Michigan. Like many teams in this ranking, Purdue still has a couple of ranked opponents on the docket before the Big Ten Tournament. They’ll take on No. 15 Michigan State on Thursday and will end the season against No. 24 Wisconsin on March 7.

Feb 17, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Alvaro Folgueiras (rear) and guard Tavion Banks (6) defend during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Nebraska is 3-4 in its last seven games after a 20-0 start to the season. However, they’ve won two of their last three including an 87-64 win over Penn State on Saturday.

Fred Hoiberg’s squad doesn’t play another ranked team for the rest of the regular season. While it’s unlikely the Cornhuskers will catch up to Michigan to win the Big Ten regular season title, they can still secure a double-bye into the conference tournament with a strong showing over their last four games and a top-four finish in the Big Ten standings.

UConn could become the next dynasty under Dan Hurley with a third national championship in four years if the Huskies win it all in 2026. That has become a real possibility as the Huskies appear poised for another deep tournament run this season.

Still, the Huskies are in jeopardy of losing the Big East regular season championship to St. John’s. UConn is 15-2 against the conference, 0.5 games back from St. John’s for the top spot.

Illinois was a victim of a buzzer-beating loss to unranked UCLA on the road on Saturday. The Fighting Illini have now lost three of their last five games with arguably the biggest challenge of the season ahead, hosting Michigan on Friday night.

Their next two opponents, Oregon and Maryland, have a combined 21-33 record this season. This gives Illinois an opportunity to gain some momentum back before the postseason, regardless on the outcome vs. Michigan.

CBS Top 25 and 1 #11-25

11. Gonzaga (27-2) +1

12. Virginia (24-3) +1

13. Michigan State (21-5) +1

14. Kansas (20-7) -4

15. St. John’s (22-5) +1

16. Alabama (29-7) +1

17. Arkansas (20-7) +1

18. BYU (20-7) +4

19. Texas Tech (20-7) —

20. Miami (OH) (27-0) —

21. Tennessee (20-7) —

22. Louisville (20-7) +1

23. Vanderbilt (21-6) -8

24. Saint Louis (25-2) +1

25. North Carolina (21-6) NR

26. Villanova (21-6) —