Virginia to dedicate court to Tony Bennett on Feb. 21 vs. Miami

A new date for a massive day in Virginia basketball history has been scheduled. Virginia will name their court inside John Paul Jones Arena after former head coach Tony Bennett on Feb. 21. The ceremony was originally scheduled for Jan. 21 but due to weather in the area, it was delayed.

Virginia will play Miami on the day, with tip-off scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Pregame festivities will take place 15 minutes before the game begins, including the ceremony. Fans are being encouraged to get to their seats early, as a full capacity crowd is expected inside John Paul Jones Arena.

“Coach Bennett built a culture rooted in integrity, discipline and excellence, one that elevated Virginia men’s basketball into a national power,” Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said in a statement. “His impact on our University, our athletic department, and the broader community endures, and we look forward to this special occasion to honor his remarkable legacy at UVA.”

Bennett spent 15 seasons at Virginia before announcing his retirement ahead of the 2024-2025 campaign. His list of accomplishments are long, both from a team and individual perspective. Beginning with what the Cavs won with Bennett in charge, the highlight is the national championship. However, six ACC regular season titles, two ACC tournaments, a Sweet Sixteen, and an Elite Eight are on the resume too.

Individual awards really flooded in for Benntt during his time in Charlottesville as well. Seven national Coach of the Year awards were earned, as were four at the ACC level. Bennett did receive a ton of recognition for the 2006-2007 season at Washington State too.

There is no doubt about where Bennett lands in Virginia basketball history. Honoring him by naming the court after him feels fitting. And while some extra time was required due to weather, a fantastic moment should come together on Feb. 21.

Virginia enjoying first season under Ryan Odom

Virginia will be playing some good basketball when the Bennett ceremony takes place. Ryan Odom has taken over as the head coach, his first season in charge. After missing out on the NCAA Tournament last year under Ron Sanchez, the level of play has gone up.

The record currently sits at 19-3, with two of those losses coming during ACC play. Virginia is right in the middle of the ACC regular season title race, still having a few important games ahead of them.