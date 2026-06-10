2027 CB Semaj Dozier commits to Virginia Tech

Pleasantville (N.J.) three-star cornerback Semaj Dozier has committed to Virginia Tech, he announced on Wednesday afternoon.

He chose the Hokies over other offers from the likes of Wisconsin, Pitt and Wake Forest.

“After much thought, and conversations with my family, I’m blessed to announce my commitment to (Virginia Tech). Thank you to everyone who supported me throughout this journey and to every program that believed in me. The grind starts now,” Dozier wrote on X announcing his decision.

Dozier is the No. 846 overall prospect and No. 86 CB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 25 recruit in New Jersey.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

The 6-foot-2, 165-pounder joins a Virginia Tech recruiting class that’s been red-hot early on this summer. Dozier is commitment No. 23 for head coach James Franklin and the Hokies, adding to a class that ranks 17th nationally, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

This story will be updated.