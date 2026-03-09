Aaron Seidel on first ACC wrestling title: 'First of many'

Aaron Seidel broke out onto the scene as a freshman for Virginia Tech this season and added an ACC wrestling title to his resume. Now 15-1, Seidel awaits a high seed for the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Cleveland.

But the Hokie star won’t stop at just an ACC title. This is the “first of many” and that could include an NCAA crown in two weeks as well. It’s easy to see why since Seidel has won every single match by bonus points or better. His lone loss was to fellow star freshman Jax Forrest (Oklahoma State).

Naturally, Seidel followed it up with a tech fall (17-2) over Pitt’s Evan Tallmadge in the semis and a tech fall (18-3) over Stanford’s Tyler Knox in the finals. Seidel came into ACC’s ranked No. 7 in the country while Knox was No. 8.

“Means a lot. You know, first of many, I’m just excited to be able to go out there and compete,” Seidel said post match. “You know, that was my goal. Is trying to tech Knox, I majored him last time. So just going out there having fun, scoring points … I think my neutral has been getting a lot better. You know, my top’s good, but it takes me a little bit to score sometimes. And everybody knows my top’s good, so they’re trying to defend that. And I don’t know, I just got with the mindset of scoring many points as possible, just going out there and having fun.”

To see what Seidel is doing in a vacuum seems hard to believe, but he’s making everyone turn their heads. In a loaded weight class of freshmen and veterans, such as reigning champion Lucas Byrd (Illinois), Seidel will have a shot.

“I think my goal is NCAA champ,” Seidel said. “I’m gonna go out there in two weeks and prove everybody wrong … Feel really great … I know what I’m capable of doing … So I’m gonna go out there and, you know, show them I’m great, and I can compete with those guys too. And you know, I’m better and I can win … Took a lot of losses last year and learned a lot from them … Lost to Forrest, lost to him a lot. Sucks, but it only helps me.”

Seidel was likely going to redshirt this year. But an injury to impressive redshirt freshman Dillon Campbell (17-5), led to the redshirt being pulled and Seidel was the man at 133.

“Excited about Aaron Seidel,” head coach Tony Robie said in January. “He’s impressive in every aspect that you can be. He’s impressive … We knew he was good, and he’s exceeded our expectations, and he’s just a winner. You know, you’re that good on top man, that’s a weapon, certainly a weapon.”

Seidel and all 10 Hokies will look to the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Cleveland to conclude the season. They’re scheduled for March 19-21.