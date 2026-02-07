Brent Pry reveals the process that led to him joining James Franklin staff after Virginia Tech firing

In a unique turn of events, former Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry has returned to the Virginia Tech football program. Several months after he was fired, he’ll join new VT coach James Franklin’s staff as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the 2026 season.

Pry spoke to the media for the first time since his return to the program earlier in the week. He addressed the conversations he had with Franklin during the time that he and the new Hokies headman were free agents. Franklin was fired from Penn State after a disappointing start to the year.

“We (Pry and Franklin) talked a bunch, a little bit when I got let go, and then a little bit more frequently when he got let go (from Penn State),” Pry said. “The discussions, often enough, came back to Virginia Tech.

“Obviously, he could know a lot about the opportunity here. But until I had conversations with my wife and my family, to be honest, and kind of thought through some things, I presented the possibility to him of ‘I’d be open to returning, to having a discussion about it, if you in fact became the head coach at Tech.’ We were going to do it at other places if it worked out that way.”

Franklin has brought in a top 30 recruiting class and a top-10 transfer portal class this offseason. The Hokies are expected to experience success immediately under Franklin’s guidance, and having Pry — a familiar face around the program — in a prominent role was a no-brainer for Franklin.

After all, the two already have a past working relationship. The former Hokies head coach was previously Franklin’s defensive coordinator at Penn State.

“This one was a little bit different, obviously,” Pry said about the hire. “But I wanted it to be right for me, for my wife, for him. He needed to get boots on the ground once he accepted the position and make sure it was what he would want to do.

“Once he was named a head coach, it was kind of like, ‘OK, if we’re presented with this opportunity, can we really do this?’ So, it took a little bit of soul-searching and to find peace with it. But I wanted to be able to walk back in the building and be myself, be positive and be appreciative. We got to that place.”

Pry said that looking back on what Virginia Tech means to him, he hopes to turn his second stint into a “real positive” that he’s going to celebrate. In such a unique situation, he wants to make the most of his tenure as defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech.