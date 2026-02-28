College basketball hot seat: ESPN insider reveals where Mike Young stands with Virginia Tech

After beginning the season with a 12-2 record, Virginia Tech has lost eight of its last 14 games. If Virginia Tech misses the NCAA tournament this season, it will be the Hokies fourth consecutive year without a pairing in the big dance. The program’s recent struggles have left fans wondering what the future holds for Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young.

On Monday, ESPN’s Jeff Borzello revealed that he believes Young will return next season as Virginia Tech’s head coach. The 2026-27 season is the last under Young’s current contract.

Young has been Virginia Tech’s head coach since 2019. During his tenure, he’s led the Hokies to a 122-95 overall record and a 59-68 mark in conference play.

Young guided Virginia Tech to NCAA tournament appearances in his second and third seasons but has not led the Hokies to another March Madness appearance since. Virginia Tech was eliminated in the first round of the tournament in each of its appearances.

In ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology, he placed Virginia Tech just outside of the NCAA Tournament field. However, with games against No. 18 North Carolina and No. 11 Virginia remaining, Virginia Tech still has opportunities to improve its postseason résumé.

The Hokies desperately need to impress in the outings. The team is 2-10 in Quad 1 games this season. After suffering back-to-back losses, Virginia Tech took a step in the right direction with a blowout win over Wake Forest on Saturday. After the triumph, Mike Young discussed his team’s resilience.

“Well, we’re coming down the stretch. We got a lot on the line,” Young said. “What’s next? Proud of them. Now, three left. We got our bye week. We go to Chapel Hill, we’re going to play really hard and find a way to compete, hang in there and hopefully win.

“And then, they keep clicking by. We’re coming up on the ACC tournament, which is really hard to believe. This team has a lot more to look forward to, and I’m happy to be a part of it as their coach. … Our shooting numbers over the last bit here have been very, very good. I just like how the ball moved.”

Virginia Tech will aim to build on its momentum when it squares off against North Carolina tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will air live on ESPN2.