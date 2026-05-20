Coveted safety Turmarian Moreland names three finalists and sets commitment date

West Palm Beach (Fla.) Palm Beach Lakes three-star safety Turmarian Moreland has accrued offers from myriad Power Four programs, but as he heads into the summer, three have stood above the rest.

On Tuesday, Moreland told 247Sports’ Riley Alberts that Auburn, Georgia and Virginia Tech are his three finalists and he plans to commit on the Fourth of July.

Moreland is the No. 495 overall prospect and No. 46 safety in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 42 recruit in the Sunshine State.

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The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is coming off a string of spring visits that have helped create separation. He’s already locked in official visits to each — Virginia Tech (May 29), Auburn (June 5), Georgia (June 12) — too.

Auburn is the program with the slight edge for Moreland, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. He was back on The Plains back in March and was visited by AU defensive backs coach DeMarcus Van Dyke earlier in the year.

“Auburn is strongly positioned for defensive back Turmarian Moreland,” Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong wrote on March 20.

He was also at Georgia in March. Recapping the trip with Rivals’ Chad Simmons, Moreland said he’s been feeling like a priority to the defensive staff in Athens.

“They get around fast and coach hard,” Moreland said. “Everything you would expect. Seeing it in person is different though. It was fast, physical and intense. It was Georgia football.”

“They’ve been on me hard,” Moreland said. “Not just wanted, but needed. Coach T-Rob (Travares Robinson), Coach Donte and the other coaches have been recruiting me hard.”

The speedster plays on both sides of the ball at the high school level. He tallied 45 total tackles and seven pass deflections as a junior last fall, according to MaxPreps.

Moreland’s Palm Beach Lakes squad went 6-6 in 2025 and finished as the No. 292 team in Florida, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings. He’ll look to lead the Rams as a senior captain this coming season.