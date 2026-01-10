Duke receiver Que’Sean Brown has committed to Virginia Tech out of the NCAA transfer portal, he told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He entered the portal after spending the last two seasons running routes for the Blue Devils.

Brown is a huge pickup in the portal. He has logged 105 catches for 1,291 yards and seven touchdowns receiving over the last two years.

Que’Sean Brown actually played in two games during the 2023 season, his first year on campus. But he ultimately didn’t end up contributing much and redshirted after recording just two catches for 19 yards.

He had a breakout season in 2024, seeing action in all 13 of the team’s games. Brown logged 41 catches for 445 yards and two touchdowns.

That was just the beginning for Que’Sean Brown. He turned into a full-blown star as a redshirt sophomore in 2025. This season, Brown caught 64 passes for 864 yards and five touchdowns.

In addition to being a star receiver at Duke, Brown also served as the occasional punt returner. He returned one kick for a touchdown in 2025, and he has tallied 35 returns for 349 yards and that score over the past two years.

Prior to enrolling at Duke, Que’Sean Brown was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 1,398 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 216 receiver in the class and the No. 35 overall player from the state of North Carolina, hailing from Winston Salem (NC) East Forsyth.

Virginia Tech lands Que’Sean Brown, others

In addition to Que’Sean Brown, Virginia Tech has also landed a few others out of the transfer portal. North Carolina QB transfer Bryce Baker has committed to Virginia Tech out of the NCAA transfer portal, for one. Baker was a freshman at UNC this past season and didn’t see any action for the Tar Heels.

Before arriving in Chapel Hill, Baker played high school football at East Forsyth (NC), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 87 overall player and No. 9 QB in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services.

During his senior season in high school, Baker threw for 3,523 yards and 40 touchdowns, while only throwing five interceptions. Moreover, he logged 303 yards and six scores in the ground game.

On3’s Barkley Truax also contributed to this report.