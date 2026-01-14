Former Penn State cornerback Kenny Woseley committed to Virginia Tech out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent two years with the program.

Woseley finished the season with 10 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and one pass deflection in 13 games. He saved a year of eligibility in 2024 by playing in just four games.

As a member of the Class of 2024, Woseley was a three-star recruit out of Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 15 overall prospect in the state, the No. 64 cornerback in the class and the No. 615 overall prospect in the class.

Woseley reunites with James Franklin, who took over Virginia Tech this cycle. During an appearance on Rivals’ College Football National Signing Day show on YouTube, Franklin opened up about what went into building out Virginia Tech’s hastily-put-together 2026 signing class. That included how much contact he had with recruits during his month-long hiatus.

“Not a whole lot. To be honest with you, when everything went down, I needed to take a little bit of time and take a deep breath, it was kind of shocking and caught me and my family off guard. So we were kind of working through that,” Franklin said Wednesday. “And then people started reaching out, (Penn State) recruits that obviously had not signed yet and were interested in going where I was going to go. And I went on ESPN (College GameDay) and that kind of got some things going as well, and people were excited and wanted to come with us.

“So all these things factored into it, but ultimately, I wanted to make sure that they were in the best position to take care of them and their families and their futures, so I didn’t know if it would time up. But it ended up working out.”