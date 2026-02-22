James Franklin explains why a heated indoor facility is crucial at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech is installing heating in the Beamer-Lawson Indoor practice facility. Earlier this month, first-year Hokies head coach James Franklin explained why the renovation is necessary.

“You guys have already heard; obviously we’re going to do the indoor. I don’t think a lot of people have taken that necessarily seriously,” Franklin said. “Why do you need heating in an indoor facility? I have never been in an indoor facility that does not have heating. It actually feels, to me, colder in the indoor than it does outside. I don’t know how that’s possible, but that’s important.

“We’ve got to keep the guys healthy and safe. If you want to get developed, you’ve got to be out there. Freezing cold conditions, obviously, they increase the likelihood of some soft tissue injuries and things like that that we’d like to avoid.”

After spending 12 seasons at Penn State, James Franklin is excited to bring a winning tradition to Virginia Tech. However, Franklin understands a program is only as good as its resources.

Thus, Virginia Tech is renovating its indoor football practice facility. After all, it’ll be easier for Franklin to recruit elite talent if he can point to the school’s elite facilities.

Even without being able to point to a heated indoor practice facility, Franklin has done an excellent job building Virginia Tech’s roster this offseason. Virginia Tech has reeled in 27 players from the transfer portal this offseason, while only losing 22 to it.

Twelve of Virginia Tech’s incoming transfers followed Franklin from Penn State. Franklin believes heating the Beamer-Lawson Indoor practice facility will not only allow his players to practice in more comfortable conditions, but also better display their skills for NFL scouts.

“We want to be able to send a bunch of guys to the NFL and achieve their dreams,” Franklin said. “I don’t think it’s an ideal situation to be running for the Pro Scouts in an ice box.

“That’s one of the most important days of their football careers. We want to create a great situation there so that is happening. I think you guys know some things in the stadium are happening as well, but the reality is we still got a ton of work to do.”

With improved facilities and no shortage of momentum behind him, James Franklin hopes to lead Virginia Tech to new heights. He has a large task ahead of him. The Hokies haven’t recorded a 10-win season since 2016.